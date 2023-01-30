West Ham is considering the potential of acquiring Calum Chambers from Aston Villa on Deadline Day.

According to Dean Jones, who told Give Me Sport that David Moyes is considering signing the 28-year-old Aston Villa player.

It’s understandable why Moyes wants to bring the Villa ace from Villa Park to the London Stadium because he can play either center-back or right-back and could replace Craig Dawson who moved to Wolverhampton.

Chambers would also provide very strong competition and cover for the likes of Nayef Aguerd, Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna and Thilo Kehrer at the London Stadium.