West Ham United are looking to improve their defensive options with the signing of Michael Keane from Everton.

The 30-year-old defender has fallen down the pecking order at Goodison Park and he is no longer a key starter for them.

As per Daily Mail, West Ham manager David Moyes has identified the 30-year-old as a potential target in the remaining days of the transfer window.

Keane has made just one appearance in the league this year and he needs to play more regularly at this stage of his career.

The Hammers parted ways with defender Craig Dawson earlier on in the window and they need to find a quality replacement.

The 30-year-old Everton defender is hungry for game time and he will be desperate to prove himself at the London club. Furthermore, given his situation at Goodison Park, Everton could be open to selling him as well.

The Toffees will want to strengthen their squad before the January window closes and they could certainly use the proceeds from the sale of a fringe player like Keane.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old was a key player for Burnley before his move to Everton and he could be a useful option for West Ham at the back if he manages to regain his confidence and form.

The Hammers are currently 16th In the league table, just one point clear of the drop zone. They will need to improve their squad this month in order to beat the drop and it remains to be seen whether Moyes can bring in the right additions before the window closes.