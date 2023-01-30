Manchester City star Joao Cancelo will complete a move to Bayern Munich in the coming hours after a bust-up with Pep Guardiola.

It was revealed earlier today that the Portugal international was in talks with the German giants, which came as a shock to City supporters and neutrals, as Cancelo has been a key member of Guardiola’s squad since he arrived in Manchester.

However, it was later reported by the Daily Mail that the player’s relationship with Guardiola had broken down after last week’s FA Cup clash between City and Arsenal.

Cancelo’s relationship with his manager hits the rocks

Cancelo was told that he would not be starting the match at the Etihad and reacted furiously by threatening to leave the club, to which he was reminded that “No player is bigger than the club”.

He had not been named in the starting lineup for the previous three games, as the manager had preferred the likes of Rico Lewis, Nathan Ake, John Stones and Kyle Walker.

The 28-year-old will now make the switch to the Bundeliga leaders on loan until the end of the season. The deal does include a £61.5 million buy option.