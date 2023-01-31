Arsenal reportedly plotting a late move for the Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

According to a report from 90 min, Arsenal are finding it difficult to reach an agreement with Brighton for Moises Caicedo and therefore they could turn their attention towards the Belgian international this month.

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium in recent months and Arsenal are long-term admirers of the midfielder.

Apparently, the Gunners were planning to sign him at the end of the season as a free agent. Tielemans’ contract expires in the summer and he has not agreed on an extension with Leicester City. However, the Gunners are now prepared to bring their move forward for the Belgian international and it remains to be seen whether they can convince the Foxes to sell the player to them before the January window closes.

The Gunners are in need of midfield reinforcements and someone like Tielemans could make a big difference for them during the second half of the campaign. Arsenal are fighting for the Premier League title and they need more quality in the middle of the park.

Mikel Arteta has had to rely on Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey as his central midfielders this season and the Arsenal manager could definitely use more options at his disposal.

Tielemans is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at the north London club.

The 25-year-old Belgium will be keen to prove himself at a big club and the opportunity to join Arsenal could be a tempting proposition for him.

Meanwhile, this would be the final opportunity for Leicester to recoup some money for their star midfielder as well.