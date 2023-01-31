How Arsenal squad have responded to surprise late move to sign Jorginho from Chelsea

Arsenal’s squad are reportedly excited about the Deadline Day transfer swoop for Jorginho, who is set to join from rivals Chelsea.

It’s something of a surprise move by the Gunners, and not all their fans will be entirely convinced, but it seems that it’s a deal that’s gone down well in Mikel Arteta’s squad due to Jorginho’s experience and suitability for the team’s style of play.

See below for the latest updates and analysis from David Ornstein of The Athletic, who has admitted that this wasn’t the deal many were expecting due to the Moises Caicedo pursuit, but one that looks like solid business and a positive deal for all involved…

? Jorginho transfer from Chelsea to Arsenal has gone down very well among #AFC squad + staff. Feeling is the midfielder brings technical ability, tactical understanding, experience level ideal for title bid. #CFC happy with money so all win @TheAthleticFC pic.twitter.com/tTguH1Cj5I — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 31, 2023

Jorginho divided opinion at Chelsea, but he’s played a key role in their recent Champions League and Europa League triumphs, whilst also winning Euro 2020 with the Italian national team a year and a half ago.

Arsenal need more depth in midfield after the injury to Mohamed Elneny, and Jorginho looks a good fit to provide at least a short-term solution in that area of the pitch.