Arsenal target now set to stay at current club until the end of the season

Arsenal target Ivan Fresneda is now set to stay at Real Valladolid despite interest from Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund.

Fresneda is an exciting young defender who has burst onto the scene at Real Valladolid this season. Arsenal are looking to build a squad not only for right now but for the long-term future, as we’ve seen with the likes of Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Jakub Kiwior joining the club this season.

One of the players on their list for the January transfer window was Fresneda, but it now appears that he will be staying in Spain for the rest of the season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Iván Fresneda stays at Real Valladolid until the end of the season. Loan bid received today has been rejected. No Arsenal or Borussia Dortmund, he's staying and will get top club move in the summer.

Romano hasn’t ruled out a summer move for Fresneda and it could be something to look out for from Arsenal. The Spanish defender isn’t going to have an immediate impact on their side this season so it wouldn’t have been considered a priority in the last few days of the transfer window.

In the summer, Arsenal will have plenty of time to assess targets and find young players for the future with January being used to bring in the likes of Leandro Trossard.