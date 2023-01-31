Arsenal midfielder on verge of completing loan move to Crystal Palace

Albert Sambi Lokonga is reportedly closing in on joining Crystal Palace on loan until the end of the season.

That’s according to a recent report from the Evening Standard’s Simon Collings, who has said the young defensive midfielder is currently undergoing his medical tests.

Jorginho has been spotted leaving London Colney. He was there this morning to finalise his deal and undergo a medical. Lokonga at Crystal Palace undergoing his medical and finalising loan.https://t.co/PMVQhxFlk6 — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) January 31, 2023

Set to become the Eagles’ first signing of the January window, Lokonga, 23, will be a welcome addition to Patrick Vieira, who appears to have missed out on resigning Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The Gunners will probably also be pleased with the 23-year-old’s impending loan move. Set to announce the signing of Jorginho from Chelsea, the Gunners, who are 18 games away from winning their first Premier League title since 2004, are well-stocked in midfield.

Since joining from Anderlecht in 2021, Lokonga, who has three years left on his deal, has featured in just 39 matches, in all competitions, but has so far failed to contribute to a single goal.