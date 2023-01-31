Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is set to join rivals Arsenal in a deal worth around £12m and is now en route to the club’s training ground.

That’s according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who has explained how the midfielder’s deal is constructed, which is believed to include several add-ons, including the Gunners winning the Premier League title.

“This is seen as a short-term signing which won’t have any impact on Arsenal’s ability to invest in a midfielder in the summer.”@David_Ornstein & @AdamLeventhal provide context around #AFC signing Jorginho for £12m, after the club’s unsuccessful pursuit of Moises Caicedo. pic.twitter.com/Cz7hEoOizV — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) January 31, 2023

Jorginho, 31, is now set to make way for the next generation of midfield talent coming through at Chelsea, which could include the arrival of Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez, who is believed to be the subject of a potential British transfer record-breaking bid.

Close to being confirmed, Jorginho will join Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior as Mikel Arteta’s trio of January signings.

During his time with the Blues, Jorginho, who arrived back in 2018, went on to feature in 213 matches, in all competitions, lifting four major trophies along the way, including the 2020-21 Champions League.