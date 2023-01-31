David Ornstein says Arsenal-linked midfielder on way to Gunners’ training ground

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is set to join rivals Arsenal in a deal worth around £12m and is now en route to the club’s training ground.

That’s according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who has explained how the midfielder’s deal is constructed, which is believed to include several add-ons, including the Gunners winning the Premier League title.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Chelsea still waiting for breakthrough on “crucial” signing

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds staff pushing to sell 26-yr-old star on deadline day
Done deal: Tottenham officially announce Deadline Day signing from Premier League rivals
Diego Llorente joins Roma on loan plus option to buy deal

Jorginho, 31, is now set to make way for the next generation of midfield talent coming through at Chelsea, which could include the arrival of Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez, who is believed to be the subject of a potential British transfer record-breaking bid.

Close to being confirmed, Jorginho will join Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior as Mikel Arteta’s trio of January signings.

During his time with the Blues, Jorginho, who arrived back in 2018, went on to feature in 213 matches, in all competitions, lifting four major trophies along the way, including the 2020-21 Champions League.

More Stories Jorginho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.