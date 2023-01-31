Arsenal “advancing” towards Deadline Day transfer swoop for Chelsea star

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Arsenal are reportedly advancing towards a Deadline Day transfer swoop for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, with manager Mikel Arteta apparently a driving force behind this surprise deal.

According to David Ornstein in the tweet below, this comes as the Gunners seemingly accept that Brighton will not budge on their stance regarding star player Moises Caicedo…

While Jorginho might not have been every Arsenal fan’s dream signing to strengthen in midfield this January, it does look like it could be a smart piece of business.

The Gunners are currently leading Manchester City in the Premier League title race, but don’t have the same squad depth as their rivals at the Etihad Stadium.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Arsenal turned down alternative offers for Marquinhos to seal Norwich City loan
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals when Manchester United star’s future will be decided
Exclusive: Chelsea still waiting for breakthrough on “crucial” signing

Bringing in an experienced, proven winner like Jorginho to offer Mikel Arteta the chance to rest and rotate Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka a little more often makes sense as a priority.

Caicedo might be the bigger talent overall, and bringing in a younger player would no doubt be preferable, but it seems Jorginho is the more realistic option now and Arsenal can’t afford to be too picky.

More Stories Jorginho Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.