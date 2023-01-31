Arsenal “advancing” towards Deadline Day transfer swoop for Chelsea star

Arsenal are reportedly advancing towards a Deadline Day transfer swoop for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, with manager Mikel Arteta apparently a driving force behind this surprise deal.

According to David Ornstein in the tweet below, this comes as the Gunners seemingly accept that Brighton will not budge on their stance regarding star player Moises Caicedo…

? Arsenal advancing towards agreement to sign Jorginho from Chelsea. 31yo Italy midfielder now most likely #DeadlineDay recruit. Acceptance at #AFC that Brighton stance on Moises Caicedo means pursuit of 21yo Ecuadorian is over @TheAthleticFC #CFC #BHAFC https://t.co/6fK3jlyB8J — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 31, 2023

While Jorginho might not have been every Arsenal fan’s dream signing to strengthen in midfield this January, it does look like it could be a smart piece of business.

The Gunners are currently leading Manchester City in the Premier League title race, but don’t have the same squad depth as their rivals at the Etihad Stadium.

Bringing in an experienced, proven winner like Jorginho to offer Mikel Arteta the chance to rest and rotate Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka a little more often makes sense as a priority.

Caicedo might be the bigger talent overall, and bringing in a younger player would no doubt be preferable, but it seems Jorginho is the more realistic option now and Arsenal can’t afford to be too picky.