(Photo) Arsenal attacker joins Norwich City on loan

Arsenal winger Marquinhos has joined Championship side Norwich City on loan.

The move has been confirmed by the Canaries, who are set to welcome the Brazilian, who will join until the end of the season.

After joining the Gunners from South American side Sao Paulo 18 months ago, Marquinhos, 19, has featured in just six matches, in all competitions.

Unable to force the likes of Bukayo Saka out of Mikel Arteta’s first team plans, the talented 19-year-old has been forced to drop down a tier in order to get regular minutes in a bid to continue his development.

The Brazilian wide-man will wear the number 13 shirt while with Norwich City.