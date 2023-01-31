Exclusive: Arsenal turned down alternative offers for Marquinhos to seal Norwich City loan

Arsenal have loaned Marquinhos to Norwich City for the rest of the season, as has been officially announced this morning.

However, it seems there were other clubs interested in signing the young Brazilian winger as well, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

Some unnamed Brazilian clubs also wanted a loan deal for Marquinhos, but it seems Arsenal turned those advances down as their preference was for the 19-year-old to go and gain experience at an English club.

Marquinhos will surely benefit from getting regular minutes at Championship level, and Arsenal fans will hope it means he can come back to the Emirates Stadium next season with the experience required to do more to compete for a first-team place in Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal have a number of talented attacking players in their squad at the moment, so it won’t be easy for Marquinhos to get into the side, but he looks a player with great potential, even if he remains a little unpolished in some aspects of his game.

“A deal has been signed between Arsenal and Norwich City for Marquinhos,” Romano said. “Documents are being exchanged as Marquinhos becomes a Norwich player.

“Brazilian clubs were also interested in the young winger, but Arsenal’s preference was for him to go on loan to a club in England.”