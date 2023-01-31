Aston Villa open Deadline Day talks to sign Ligue 1 midfielder

Aston Villa have reportedly opened talks to sign midfielder Houssem Aouar from Lyon.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Villians, after missing out on Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, have turned their attention to Lyon’s number eight.

? EXCLUSIVE! ? – Aston Villa are in last-gasp talks with Lyon over the signing of midfielder Houssem Aouar. ?? – Villa are looking to complete a loan deal before today’s deadline but are facing competition for the 24-year-old. ? — Football Insider (@footyinsider247) January 31, 2023

Although other clubs are understood to also be interested in the 24-year-old playmaker, it appears to be Unai Emery’s Villa who are in the lead after they opened Deadline Day talks with their French rivals.

However, with Tuesday night’s 11 p.m. deadline fast approaching, it goes without saying that time is very much against the Villians.

Nevertheless, with the playmaker’s deal set to expire at the end of the season, the January transfer window could be Lyon’s final chance at securing a fee, and that could prompt a late and very unexpected agreement.

Since being promoted to the Ligue 1 club’s senior first team back in 2017, Aouar, who has represented France on one occasion, has gone on to feature in 224 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 76 goals along the way.