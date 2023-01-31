“Big issue”: Hakim Ziyech could stay at Chelsea after mistake during loan completion with PSG

There are complications in the deal between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain for Hakim Ziyech.

A deal had been agreed upon tonight for the winger to sign for PSG on loan until the end of the season, as per Fabrizio Romano. Chelsea have not included a buy option in the terms.

However, there has been a twist in the tale since the transfer window slammed shut at 11 pm (GMT); there is a “big issue” in the deal. Romano reported that both clubs had signed the necessary contracts but they had not been sent back by the registration cut-off.

As of now, the contracts are invalid whilst Chelsea and PSG try to solve the issue.

Ziyech’s season so far

Ziyech has made just six starts this season for the Blues and made nine appearances as a substitute, making it clear why he is seeking a move away from Stamford Bridge.

The 29-year-old had an outstanding World Cup campaign with Morocco and was instrumental in their journey to the semi-finals.

