Chelsea failed in a Deadline Day move for Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

A midfielder looked to be a priority for Chelsea in the current transfer window. Jorginho completed his move to Arsenal on Deadline Day, leaving Chelsea short in midfield.

It’s been well-documented that Chelsea are actively pushing for Enzo Fernandez, as confirmed to CaughtOffside by Fabrizio Romano on his Substack column.

Now, according to Tuttomercatoweb, Chelsea have approached Inter Milan regarding the availability of Barella before the end of the window, but the Italian club have rejected their approach.

Barella would have been an ideal midfielder for Chelsea ahead of the second half of the season. At 25 years old, Barella already has a wealth of experience but is still a player who could be signed with an eye for the future.

It’s pretty clear that Chelsea prioritised a midfielder in the last few days of the window with a host of players linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Chelsea manage to get a midfielder over the line before the window slams shut.