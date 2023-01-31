Chelsea are interested in signing Vitoria de Guimaraes midfielder Ibrahima Bamba who is trying to force a move away from the club through his interesting Instagram activity.

Chelsea are actively trying to sign a midfielder during the last few days of the January transfer window. It’s been well-documented that Enzo Fernandez is a target for Chelsea, with Fabrizio Romano confirming so to CaughtOffside via his Substack column.

However, any deal for Fernandez is likely to be expensive and Benfica understandably don’t want to lose one of the brightest talents in European football.

According to Jacque Talbot from Football Transfers, Chelsea are now looking at Bamba as an alternative to Fernandez should they not secure the signing of the Benfica midfielder.

Ibrahima Bamba is attempting to force his transfer out of Vitória de Guimarães on the final day of the window. He’s removed all pictures of Vitória and stopped following the club on IG and has published: “He who laughs best laughs last” and “Life is made up of choices.” pic.twitter.com/6KQjh6nxpW — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) January 31, 2023

Bamba is reportedly pushing for a move away from the club, having unfollowed Vitoria on Instagram, removed all his pictures involving the Portuguese club and has uploaded an interesting picture to his page, as seen above.

Interest from Chelsea would understandably turn the head of Bamba and it could be a smart bit of business from the London club. Fernandez is going to cost an excessive fee and Bamba is also an exciting young midfielder.