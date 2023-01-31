Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea have reached an agreement for the signing of midfielder

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chelsea have reached an agreement for the signing of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

The Fernandez saga has been ongoing for weeks now as Chelsea look to reinforce their midfield. N’Golo Kante is out of contract in the summer and Jorginho has left the club for Arsenal, leaving Chelsea short in midfield.

Fernandez’s performances in the World Cup with Argentina undoubtedly made Chelsea push extremely hard for this signing with the young midfielder playing a pivotal role in helping his country lift the trophy.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chelsea have reached an agreement with Benfica for the signing of Fernandez.

Enzo Fernández to Chelsea… HERE WE GO! Agreement reached right now between Chelsea & Benfica ???? #CFC #DeadlineDay Important: clubs running to get the documents signed before end of the window, it’s finally agreed. Boarding set to be completed — London ?? @TurkishAirlines pic.twitter.com/YGwY4QGseQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023

Fernandez will offer Chelsea one of the most exciting young midfielders who is already performing at an elite level.

Benfica pushed hard to keep hold of their midfielder despite some hefty offers from Chelsea which tells you all you need to know about Fernandez’s ability.

It’ll be interesting to see how quickly Fernandez adapts to the Premier League, but there’s no doubt he has the ability to play at the highest level judging from his performances at the World Cup in Qatar.