Chelsea new-boy Mykhaylo Mudryk apologises after after video with racist slur emerges

Chelsea’s new signing Mykhaylo Mudryk has been forced to issue an apology after an old video emerged showing him using the N-word when mouthing along to a song.

The Ukraine international recently made the move to Stamford Bridge, and looks an exciting prospect after impressing with former club Shakhtar Donetsk.

Mudryk has had to deal with some early controversy upon his arrival in English football, however, as his representatives have apologised in a statement to the Sun, as the player accepts the language he used, regardless of context, was inappropriate.

The video has also been removed from Mudryk’s social media, with the 22-year-old clearly keen for it to avoid causing any further offence.

Mudryk’s representatives told the Sun: “Mykhailo is deeply sorry for any offence caused by the video posted on his TikTok account last July.

“Whilst his intention was solely to recite lyrics of a song, Mykhailo regrets his decision and wholeheartedly accepts it was not appropriate.

“The video has since been removed.”

Anti-racism charity Kick It Out have also commented, telling the Sun: “Kick It Out condemns the use of all racial slurs, including the N-word irrespective of context.

“The N-word is deeply offensive and the use of this term by high-profile figures in football can only serve to alienate people from the game.

“It is important that footballers use their significant platform in a positive way, and we’re encouraged to see that Mykhailo Mudryk has acknowledged the hurt caused by his use of this offensive slur.”

Chelsea have had a busy January, with Mudryk among the most exciting of their new signings, while other top young talents like Benoit Badiashile, Andrey Santos and Noni Madueke have also joined, while Joao Felix has come in on loan.