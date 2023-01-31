Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names his top 3 January signings, including Chelsea new-boy

AFC Bournemouth Chelsea FC
Posted by

Fabrizio Romano has written exclusively for CaughtOffside about his pick of the three best signings we’ve seen in the January transfer window so far.

The transfer news expert will undoubtedly be busy today as the updates continue to come in from all around Europe, so there’s surely still time for one of the finest deals of the window to go through in the next few hours.

For the time being, though, Romano has named Mykhaylo Mudryk, Joao Cancelo and Hamed Traore as his top three most exciting deals of this January so far.

Mudryk established himself as one of the finest young players in Europe during his time at Shakhtar Donetsk, and Chelsea ended up pipping Arsenal to his signature in a big-money move.

It’s been a very busy January for Chelsea as other exciting talents like Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Joao Felix and Andrey Santos have also come in, while there’s also an agreement in place for Malo Gusto to join in the summer.

Mykhaylo Mudryk is one of the most exciting signings of January
More Stories / Latest News
Everton have had a £22m bid accepted for Ligue 1 attacker
Arsenal plotting deadline day move for 25-yr-old Premier League ace
Chelsea to attempt late move for 21-yr-old with an offer in excess of £75m

Mudryk, however, is clearly one of the stand-out additions to Graham Potter’s squad, with the young Ukraine international potentially looking like he could finally be the club’s long-term successor to Eden Hazard.

Writing in today’s Daily Briefing, Romano said: “My top 3 signings of the window so far: Joao Cancelo to Bayern, fantastic player in the perfect environment; Mykhaylo Mudryk to Chelsea, I consider him a top talent for present and future; I really like also Hamed Traore to Bournemouth, very good talent in my opinion.”

More Stories Fabrizio Romano Hamed Traore Joao Cancelo Mykhaylo Mudryk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.