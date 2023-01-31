Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is close to completing a deal to sign for PSG on loan for the rest of the season.

Ziyech has endured a difficult time since making the move from Ajax to Chelsea. The Moroccan winger has failed to cement a regular place in the Chelsea side and with Todd Boehly spending significant amounts on forwards, he’s fallen down the pecking order.

Mykhaylo Mudryk, Datro Fofana, Noni Madueke and Joao Felix were all signed during the January transfer window meaning Ziyech stands little chance of playing regular football for Chelsea.

PSG are set to sign Hakim Ziyech, here we go! Deal agreed and unlocked on a loan move until June, NO buy option clause included. ????? #PSG Paris Saint-Germain have deal in place with Chelsea, medical done. Ziyech only wanted PSG. ?? Boarding > Paris @TurkishAirlines pic.twitter.com/CgV6OBfJTV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023

Now, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Ziyech has reached an agreement to sign for French side PSG on loan until the end of the season. The report claims that no buy option was included in the contract.

It’s difficult to see Ziyech playing too regularly at PSG despite leaving due to a lack of game time at Chelsea.

Ziyech now has to compete with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in attack, so it will be interesting to see how successful his loan spell at the French champions is.