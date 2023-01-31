Chelsea star set to stay for the rest of the season confirms Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea forward Datro Fofana will stay at the club for the rest of the season confirms Fabrizio Romano.

Fofana signed for Chelsea during the January transfer window from Norwegian club Molde. The young attacker has bundles of talent but it’s going to be difficult for him to have an immediate impact on this Chelsea side.

The step up to Premier League football won’t be easy for Fofana which has led to some fans suggesting a loan move would be suitable to allow him to continue his development playing regularly elsewhere.

However, transfer reporter Romano has now confirmed that Fofana is set to stay at Chelsea and will not leave the club on loan.

Understand David Datro Fofana will stay at Chelsea. NO loan move to OGC Nice or anywhere else. ???? #CFC #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/oI6PTKgQXj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023

Fofana now has to compete with the likes of Joao Felix and Kai Havertz for a starting spot at Chelsea, a challenge which will undoubtedly be a difficult one.

Whether it’s the right decision to keep Fofana at the club remains to be seen. It will be interesting to see how much of a chance Fofana gets over the next few months, but Graham Potter must certainly believe he can play a part.