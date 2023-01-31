Chelsea star won’t be leaving the club this window amid interest from Premier League clubs

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher won’t be leaving the club during the January transfer window amid interest from Premier League clubs.

Gallagher hasn’t received the amount of game time he maybe would have hoped for at Chelsea this season but the young midfielder is still young and has a bright future ahead of him.

The 22-year-old proved on loan at Crystal Palace that he has the capabilities to play at the highest level but with Chelsea splashing the cash this window, his game time could continue to be limited.

David Ornstein has now reported that Gallagher will be staying at Chelsea despite interest in the midfielder. Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Everton had made an offer for Gallagher, but the club are now looking to keep him until at least the summer.

? Conor Gallagher staying at Chelsea. #CFC don’t want another loan & permanent offers well below valuation. Barring late twist, 22yo midfielder will be at Stamford Bridge until at least summer + important part of youth movement @TheAthleticFC #DeadlineDay https://t.co/6fK3jlyB8J — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 31, 2023

Gallagher would have been a smart signing for Everton and plenty of other Premier League clubs but Chelsea clearly believe he has a part to play for the club this season.

N’Golo Kante is out of contract in the summer and Jorginho could be on his way out so there’s still a chance Gallagher makes it at Chelsea.