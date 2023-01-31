Chelsea are expected to make a late move for the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo this month.

The Blues tried to sign the 21-year-old Ecuador international at the start of the month but they failed to agree on a deal with the Seagulls.

According to a report from 90 min, Chelsea are now looking to finalize a move for the Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez and they will look to make a late attempt to sign the Brighton midfielder once the deal for the Argentine international is complete.

The report further claims that Chelsea will offer a package in excess of £75 million and it remains to be seen whether Brighton are prepared to sanction the departure of the highly-rated midfielder late on in the window.

Caicedo has established himself as one of the most promising young talents in the Premier League and he could be a superb long-term acquisition for Chelsea.

The Blues might need to replace two key players at the end of the season. Jorginho and N’Golo Kante are both in the final six months of their contracts and the Blues will need to bring in more than just one quality central midfielder.

Fernandez is undoubtedly a top-class talent but Graham Potter needs another midfielder as well and Caicedo seems like an ideal fit. The Brighton midfielder is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at the London club.

The Blues will face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal who are keen on signing the Brighton midfielder as well.

Caicedo is reportedly keen on joining a big club this month and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

The Blues are currently fighting for a place in the Champions League next season and signings like Fernandez and Caicedo could certainly transform them during the second half of the campaign and help them finish the season strongly.