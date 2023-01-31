Chelsea transfer deal on verge of collapsing as agent confirms there are “some problems”

A deal taking Tiemoue Bakayoko from Chelsea to Lyon is on the verge of collapsing, his agent has confirmed.

Bakayoko is currently on loan at AC Milan but the French midfielder is yet to appear for the Italian club in the league this season. His career is at a bit of a standstill after Chelsea decided to send him out on loan.

His Chelsea tenure hasn’t gone how Bakayoko would have hoped but Lyon were looking to offer him a lifeline late in the window.

However, Bakayoko’s agent has confirmed he doesn’t believe a transfer to Lyon will happen as there are “some problems” with the deal.

“I don’t think [he’ll join Lyon]. There are some problems between Lyon, Milan and Chelsea,” said Bakayoko’s agent, as quoted by the Evening Standard.

It’s a shame for Bakayoko if he doesn’t manage to secure himself a move in the January window as it’s clear to see the Milan isn’t the club for him.

The report from the Evening Standard has claimed that Milan are reluctant to play Bakayoko as it will activate a clause in his contract meaning they will have to purchase the Chelsea midfielder permanently.