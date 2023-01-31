Chelsea in Lisbon for ‘definitive meeting’ with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez

It is no secret – Chelsea are desperately trying to sign Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, however, according to recent reports, despite continuing to thrash out talks in Portugal, the two clubs remain at loggerheads over the potential deal’s structure.

That’s according to 90min journalist Graeme Bailey, who claims the Blues’ hierarchy are in Lisbon on Tuesday for what he described as a ‘definitive meeting’ with their European rivals.

Although Fernandez is rumoured to be keen on moving to Stamford Bridge, an agreement has not yet been reached due to Chelsea’s failure to put together an installment package that suits the Portuguese giants.

With Fernandez having a huge release clause in his contract, believed to be around £100m, if the Blues are to land their top target before Tuesday night’s 11 p.m. deadline, they will need to smash the British transfer record, which is currently held by Jack Grealish following his £100m move from Aston Villa to Man City 18 months ago (Sky Sports).

