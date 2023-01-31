There could reportedly be further interest in Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher to watch out for today.

According to Alex Crook, West Ham have had a long-standing interest in the England international, so if he does end up being available before tonight’s deadline, he could be an option for the Hammers as well as for other clubs.

As revealed by Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column yesterday, Gallagher has also been eyed by Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, though it remains to be seen if Chelsea will be prepared to sell, as they’d rather loan him out than agree to a permanent exit.

It will be interesting to see if anyone comes in with a firm offer, but one imagines Gallagher could be tempted by someone like West Ham as it would give him the chance to play more regularly.

The 22-year-old was outstanding in a loan spell at Crystal Palace last season, so he’ll surely have the belief that he could do a similar job for other mid-table Premier League sides.

“At the moment, it seems quite quiet on the West Ham front. Conor Gallagher is one they’ve had long-standing interest in, so if he was made available, they may well be part of the conversation for him,” Crook told Give Me Sport.

West Ham fans would surely love to see some late business from their club as they look in need of some changes to help them edge further away from the bottom three.