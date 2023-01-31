Enzo Fernandez allowed Chelsea medical as ‘optimism’ deal can be agreed grows

Chelsea are closing in on signing Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Although a deal for the Argentine World Cup winner has yet to be totally agreed upon, according to recent reports, there is ‘heightened optimism’ that the two clubs can reach an agreement before Tuesday night’s 11 p.m. transfer deadline.

That’s according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who claims sources in Portugal are growing confident that Fernandez will complete what would be a British transfer record-breaking switch to Stamford Bridge.

Understood to have a release clause of just over £100m, any deal to bring the World Cup Golden Boy to the Premier League would surpass the current record, which is held by Jack Grealish following his £100m move from Aston Villa to Man City 18 months ago.

Given permission to have a medical with members of Chelsea’s staff, should Benfica sign off on a deal, the South American midfielder would essentially complete his transfer while still in Portugal before presumably jetting off to London.

