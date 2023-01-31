Exclusive: Chelsea still waiting for breakthrough on “crucial” signing

Chelsea are still waiting for a breakthrough in talks on Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

The Blues are learning the hard way that Benfica are not easy to negotiate with, but Romano believes that if they can get the deal over the line it will be a crucial signing for them.

Fernandez has impressed for Benfica and was also one of the stand-out players from Argentina’s World Cup-winning campaign in Qatar this winter, picking up the Young Player of the Tournament award.

The 22-year-old looks to have a very bright future in the game and Romano also believes he’ll be a perfect fit at Stamford Bridge, where Graham Potter could do with making some changes in midfield.

With both N’Golo Kante and Jorginho heading towards the ends of their contracts, and with the latter being linked with Arsenal, it could be wise to bring in Fernandez as the long-term successor to the ageing duo.

“An update on Enzo Fernandez: It was again a tense night of talks as there’s still no green light from Benfica president Rui Costa to Chelsea €120m proposal. Chelsea wanted breakthrough in the night but nothing yet. Negotiations will continue in the morning. Deadline Day madness!” Romano wrote.

“In my opinion, it would be an absolutely crucial signing for Chelsea, they’d sign a top player for present and future and I think they really need something fresh in that position. Still, Benfica are not easy to negotiate with, as Chelsea have found out!”