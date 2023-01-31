Arsenal won’t complete the signing of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo after offering £70m.

After an impressive season for Brighton, Caicedo has been attracting interest from clubs in the Premier League. Caicedo is another example of Brighton’s exceptional transfer strategy after signing him for a minimal fee and allowing him to develop.

Now, Brighton are receiving offers of £70m for Caicedo from Arsenal, but Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that he will be staying at Brighton this month despite Arsenal’s interest.

? Understand Moisés Caicedo deal with Arsenal is now completely off. No further talks will follow. #DeadlineDay Brighton never changed their stance: no intention to accept £60m or £70m proposals. Plan has always been to keep Caicedo. Arsenal will announce Jorginho soon. pic.twitter.com/uagUr2wypl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023

Romano has confirmed that Jorginho will be announced by Arsenal soon as an alternative to Caicedo, but the Italian midfielder isn’t exactly a long-term solution.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Arsenal return for Caicedo in the summer as Brighton understandably didn’t want to lose the midfielder during the middle of the season.

With Mohammed Elneny injured and due to a lack of cover in midfield, a midfielder was a priority for Arsenal in the final days of the transfer window.

Caicedo publicly announced his desire to leave Brighton this month so it will be interesting to see how he deals with staying at the club for the rest of the season.