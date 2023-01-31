Diego Llorente joins Roma on loan plus option to buy deal

Diego Llorente has left Leeds United and joined Jose Mourinho’s Roma on loan until the end of the season.

The Leeds United centre-back has completed a move to Serie A, despite only renewing his contract with the Whites at the end of last year.

Understood to include an option to buy, should Mourinho wish to make the 26-year-old’s transfer permanent come the summer, he can do so for around £16m (€18m).

Official, completed. Diego Llorente joins AS Roma on loan deal plus €18m buy option clause from Leeds. ???? #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/H8ETVlRQTg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023

Llorente’s departure from Elland Road comes just two and a half years since he joined from La Liga side Real Sociedad.

During his two years with the Whites, the Spanish defender, who has played under former manager Marcelo Biela and current boss Jesse Marsch, featured in 59 matches, in all competitions.

However, with his move now confirmed, the former Real Madrid academy graduate, who featured in senior three matches before joining Sociedad in 2017, will now link up with Mourinho in Italy after becoming Roma’s second signing of the January transfer window.