Diego Llorente joins Roma on loan plus option to buy deal

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Diego Llorente has left Leeds United and joined Jose Mourinho’s Roma on loan until the end of the season.

The Leeds United centre-back has completed a move to Serie A, despite only renewing his contract with the Whites at the end of last year.

Understood to include an option to buy, should Mourinho wish to make the 26-year-old’s transfer permanent come the summer, he can do so for around £16m (€18m).

READ MORE: Exclusive: Chelsea still waiting for breakthrough on “crucial” signing

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds could be ready to bid for “incredible” 23-year-old today; talks expected with Euro giants
Everton plotting West Ham raid for 23-yr-old, Sean Dyche a big admirer
West Ham join the race to sign 22-yr-old midfield workhorse

Llorente’s departure from Elland Road comes just two and a half years since he joined from La Liga side Real Sociedad.

During his two years with the Whites, the Spanish defender, who has played under former manager Marcelo Biela and current boss Jesse Marsch, featured in 59 matches, in all competitions.

However, with his move now confirmed, the former Real Madrid academy graduate, who featured in senior three matches before joining Sociedad in 2017, will now link up with Mourinho in Italy after becoming Roma’s second signing of the January transfer window.

More Stories Diego Llorente

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.