Arsenal have completed the signing of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Arsenal were looking to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo during the January transfer window.

With Brighton refusing to budge on their valuation of Caicedo, a deal is yet to be completed and Arsenal turned their attention to Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.

Now, Arsenal have officially announced the signing of Jorginho.

Welcome to The Arsenal, Jorginho ? pic.twitter.com/jHXqAUBKKQ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 31, 2023

A move between the two London clubs isn’t something we see very often and it’s a bit of a surprise that Jorginho has made the switch to Chelsea.

Unfortunately for Chelsea fans, the club may not consider Arsenal as a direct rival these days with Mikel Arteta’s side sitting at the top of the Premier League whilst Chelsea are only just in the top half of the table.

With Jorginho out of contract at the end of the season, it made sense for Chelsea to cash in to avoid losing him on a free transfer in the summer. Mohammed Elneny was recently ruled out for an extended period due to injury, so signing a midfielder became a priority for Arsenal.