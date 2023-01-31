What Enzo Fernandez has told his teammates about Chelsea transfer as saga remains unresolved

Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez has reportedly told his teammates that he expects a transfer to Chelsea to happen, despite the saga continuing to drag on until the final hours of this January’s window.

The Blues have been making Fernandez their top target for some time, with their efforts to land the Argentina international failing earlier on in the window, but with talks revived late on to try and get it done.

As of now, however, David Ornstein has tweeted that there is still no deal for Fernandez to join Chelsea, with the Blues unwilling to go beyond his €120million releae clause…

? Still no Chelsea / Benfica deal for Enzo Fernandez. Contract done but #CFC won’t go beyond €120m clause so structure & terms key. Chelsea continue to monitor options for 1/2 permanent signings now/summer + have Santos. Jorginho unrelated @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/6fK3jlyB8J — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 31, 2023

It remains to be seen if the two clubs can make a breakthrough in talks at some point later today, but it seems Fernandez himself is confident he’ll get the move to Stamford Bridge.

See below as the Sun’s Andy Dillon claims the 22-year-old has told his teammates that he thinks the deal will be done…

Enzo Fernandez 'tells some of his Benfica team-mates that Chelsea deal will be done' | @andydillon70#DeadlineDay https://t.co/UtoJppNUdG — The Sun Football ? (@TheSunFootball) January 31, 2023

Meanwhile, Chelsea are letting a midfielder leave the club today as Jorginho closes in on a move to Arsenal.