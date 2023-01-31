Erik Ten Hag hints at Man United attacker’s long-awaited return

Manchester United could welcome Jadon Sancho back into their squad for Wednesday night’s second-leg EFL Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest.

Sancho, 22, has not been involved since October last year.

After missing out on Gareth Southgate’s England World Cup squad, the 22-year-old was allowed an extended period out of first-team action.

Understood to be helping the young winger recover, physically and mentally, manager Erik Ten Hag has shown patience when it comes to the prospect of the former Borussia Dortmund wide-man returning.

However, set to take on Forest in the reverse leg of the EFL Cup semi-finals, United, who thumped the Premier League newcomers 3-0 in the first leg, are in a good position to make the tournament’s final, and Sancho, according to his manager, now has the perfect opportunity to feature.

“We have some issues,” Ten Hag told MUTV, as quoted by MEN.

“I think tomorrow that Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho will return in the game squad, but Scott McTominay will still be absent.”

United’s cup tie against Forest, which is scheduled to take place at Old Trafford on Wednesday, is set to kick off at 8 p.m. (UK time) and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.