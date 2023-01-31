Everton have had a £22m bid accepted for Ligue 1 attacker

Everton are hoping to sign the Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana before the January transfer window closes.

According to a report from Daily Mail, the Toffees have had a £22 million bid accepted for the 20-year-old winger and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line now.

Apparently Premier League side Southampton are keen on signing Sulemana as well and they have had a bid accepted for the player as well. It seems that decision will now rest with the player and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

The Toffees are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements and Sulemana could prove to be a useful addition. Everton are currently 19th in the league table and they have scored just 15 goals in the league so far.

Newly appointed manager Sean Dyche will need to improve his attacking options in order to steer the Toffees clear of relegation and it will be interesting to see if he can bring the necessary reinforcements this month.

Sulemana has the potential to develop into a top-class winger and playing against quality defenders in the Premier League could help accelerate his development. Furthermore, Everton could provide them with regular first-team action as well.

The Rennes winger is likely to be the long-term replacement for Anthony Gordon who joined Newcastle United earlier this month.

It remains to be seen whether Everton can fend off the competition from Southampton and secure his services on deadline day.