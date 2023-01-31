Everton have made an ambitious move to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Phillips signed for Manchester city at the beginning of the season from Leeds United. The England international has struggled for game time since making the switch to Manchester with regular injuries playing a huge part.

Phillips was a regular for Leeds before joining Manchester City so the lack of game time will undoubtedly be a slight frustration for the midfielder.

Now, according to the Daily Express, Everton have made an ambitious move to sign Phillips on loan.

The chances of Pep Guardiola allowing Phillips to leave the club seem slim due to a lack of cover in the holding midfield role.

If Rodri gets injured, there aren’t many players in the Manchester City squad capable of playing in this role which is why Guardiola brought him to the club in the first place.

A holding midfielder doesn’t seem like the obvious priority for Everton going into the final hours of the window, with Anthony Gordon yet to be replaced. Everton are already short of numbers in attack, so a new forward has to be the priority.