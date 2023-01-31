Everton are reportedly interested in signing the Union Berlin attacker Sheraldo Becker.

According to a report via FussballTransfers, Everton are keen on signing the 27-year-old attacker before the January transfer window closes.

Becker has been in impressive form this season scoring 8 goals and picking up 6 assists across all competitions.

The technically gifted forward can operate as a right-sided winger as well and his versatility will be an added bonus for the Toffees.

Everton have scored just 15 goals in the Premier League so far and only Wolves have scored fewer goals in the league than them. It is evident that they will need to add more goals to the side in order to beat the drop this season.

Signing a reliable goal scorer will certainly help Sean Dyche guide the Toffees to safety this season.

Meanwhile, Everton are not the only Premier League club keen on signing Becker and they will face competition from West Ham United as well. The Hammers have struggled going forward as well.

News #Becker: A player to watch out on #DeadlineDay! There’s movement in it. Everton is considering an official offer because #Gallagher is close to be off as reported. @WestHam also inquired about the fast winger from Union Berlin. Union will announce #Isco today! @SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/ATsyN5bBUA — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 31, 2023

The likes of Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca have failed to find the back of the net consistently and David Moyes needs to sign a reliable goalscorer this month.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be an attractive idea for the 27-year-old forward and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

The attacker has a contract with Union Berlin until the summer of 2025 and the German club could demand a premium for his services.