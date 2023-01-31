Arsenal’s priority on transfer Deadline Day remains a move for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, but Jorginho is also an option and would be open to joining the Gunners, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, Romano explained the latest on the Arsenal midfield situation as we approach the final hours of the January transfer window.

While Arsenal would ideally like to bring in Caicedo, it seems Brighton’s stance makes it a challenging deal to get done, so it may be that the north London giants will have to explore alternatives to the Ecuador international.

According to Romano, Chelsea ace Jorginho is one who’s come up as another option for Arsenal in the last ten days or so, with the experienced Italy international supposedly open to moving to the Emirates Stadium, despite a return to Serie A being his preference.

“Caicedo remains the priority but Brighton have absolutely no plan to change their stance, it’s really difficult,” Romano said.

“Jorginho is another option on the table; Serie A return has always been his priority, but he’d be open to join Arsenal. It’s up to Arsenal, if they want to proceed or not; he’s one of the player they have been considering in the last ten days.”

Caicedo would undoubtedly be a dream signing for Arsenal, but Jorginho is another fine option to give Mikel Arteta more depth behind Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka.

Although the 31-year-old hasn’t been entirely consistent in his time at Stamford Bridge, there’s no getting away from the fact that he has a hugely impressive trophy haul, having won the Champions League and Europa League with the Blues, as well as Euro 2020 with the Italian national team.

That kind of experience and winning know-how could be crucial to have in the Arsenal dressing room in the final months of the season as they continue to find themselves surprise leaders in the Premier League title race.