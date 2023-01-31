Crystal Palace and Fulham are interested in signing the Queens Park Rangers midfielder Sam Field before the January transfer window closes.

According to reports, the 24-year-old QPR midfielder has caught the attention of the two Premier League clubs with his performances this season and it remains to be seen if either of the two London clubs can secure his services.

Field will add some much-needed depth to the Palace and Fulham midfield and help them improve during the second half of the campaign.

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder has been highly impressive in the Championship this season and he will help protect the center-backs and allow the creative players to operate with more freedom.

The opportunity to join a Premier League club is likely to be an attractive option for the player but QPR might not be willing to weaken their score midway through the campaign.

It remains to be seen whether either of the two Premier League clubs are prepared to come forward with a lucrative offer before the January transfer window closes and convince QPR to sanction the 24-year-old’s departure.