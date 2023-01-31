Jorginho to Arsenal: Reporters provide details on transfer fee and medical

Jorginho’s Deadline Day transfer to Arsenal from Chelsea looks to be very much on at the time of writing.

Various high-profile journalists are now providing updates on this deal, with Jorginho having accepted an offer to move to the Emirates Stadium, and just waiting for the green light from Chelsea to have his medical with the Gunners.

The experienced Italy international is expected to cost around £13million, according to Miguel Delaney, while Matt Law states that it’s between £10-12m, which is considerably more than Chelsea currently value him due to him being so close to the end of his contract.

See below for updates from Delaney, Law, and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano as this deal edges closer…

Arsneal and Chelsea have provisionally agreed a deal on Jorginho – price £13m. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) January 31, 2023

Chelsea and Arsenal have agreed a fee for Jorginho – believed to be between £10m and £12m. That's more than double his book value at #cfc which is about £5m with six months on his contract — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) January 31, 2023

Arsenal and Chelsea, in direct contact to negotiate final fee for Jorginho deal — the clubs are in negotiations as reported yesterday. ???? #AFC Jorginho has already accepted to join Arsenal, ready for medicals once clubs reach full agreement. Arteta, big fan of the player. pic.twitter.com/O6XovQF2fX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023

Jorginho could be a useful signing to give Arsenal more strength in depth in midfield, with Mikel Arteta lacking options behind Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka.

Although Moises Caicedo was Arsenal’s priority, it looks like Brighton’s stance on keeping the player proved too strong, and they’ve turned to Jorginho as an alternative.