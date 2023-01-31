Talking to the Done Deal Show, journalist Ben Jacobs says Youri Tielemans could leave before the transfer window is shut tonight.

If Leeds complete move for Harrison and Tete, Tielemans could be allowed to leave says Jacobs.

“Leicester are active towards the end of the window. They are trying for Jack Harrison. If Leicester get Harrison and Tete has come in as well, they may be prepared to let a midfielder go.” said Jacobs.

? Arsenal are considering a late bid for 25-year-old Leicester and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, who is out of contract this summer. [Source: 90 Min] pic.twitter.com/QbSMOsW9VJ — Transfer HQ (@Transfer__HQ) January 31, 2023

“People assume that Tete’s arrival means that Maddison might be available to a late bid from Newcastle United, but that’s not my understanding. I think Maddison will be a summer sale as I’ve said. Tete going wide could allow Maddison to play more centrally and Leicester then might potentially look at a Tielemans offer at the right value. But when I say potentially, I mean it’s a low probability. It would have to be outstanding, it would have to be Tielemans driving the move and it would have to be a club coming in at the 11th hour.”