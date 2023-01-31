Key Real Madrid defender to miss Liverpool tie following injury diagnosis

Real Madrid will be without a key defender when they return to European action in February.

Ferland Mendy picked up an injury during last week’s Copa del Rey quarter-final clash against rivals Atletico Madrid.

It has since been confirmed that the issue sustained is a hamstring injury that will keep the left-back out of action until April at the earliest. Consequently, he will be sidelined for both legs of Madrid’s Champions League Round of 16 matches against Liverpool.

Liverpool will prioritise Champions League progression

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are the reigning champions and will be keen to lift the lucrative trophy for the 15th time. However, it is Liverpool’s last remaining chance to pick up some silverware this season, given their distance from the Premier League top four, and Jurgen Klopp will be keen to go all in.

The Merseyside club are also facing several injury concerns themselves; Virgil van Dijk is in a race for fitness to return for the first leg on February 21 at Anfield. Ibrahima Konate is also currently a doubt, as it was reported today that he had picked up a hamstring issue of his own.