Leeds United are looking to make a very late Deadline Day signing after allowing Diego Llorente to join Roma on loan.

According to Sky Sports journalist Tim Thornton are looking at pontetial defensive targets to replace the Spaniard.

“Diego Llorente, he’s currently in Rome he’s undergoing a medical and completing a move there, that will be a loan move with a view to a permanent. It means #LUFC are assessing their central defensive options and they are looking at potential targets today.” said Thornton

Llorente’s loan move to AS Roma has been officially announces by Leeds.

It remains to be seen whether Leeda can struck one late deal to strengthen defensively. The January transfer window closes at 11pm tonight.