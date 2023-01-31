Leicester agree £15m deal for Deadline Day signing

Leicester City have agreed a deal to sign Stoke City defender Harry Souttar in a £15m deal.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have been watching the Australia defender for several weeks and the deal is now in place for the 24-year-old to move to King Power Stadium.

Deal agreed! ?? Leicester have agreed a £15m deal for Australia defender Harry Souttar ??#BBCFootball #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/RI1r9kzGGI — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 31, 2023

Souttar joined Stoke City from Dundee United in 2017 and has made 70 appearances for the Championship side. He spent the first three seasons on loan to Ross County and Fleetwood Town.

The Aberdeen born defender chose to play for Australia, where his mother was born. He has made 13 appearances for the Socceroos and was part of the team that reached the last 16 in Qatar.