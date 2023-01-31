Liverpool given warning over potential Jude Bellingham transfer

Liverpool have been warned over the potential transfer of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham by former Premier League star George Boateng.

The Dutchman, who had spells with Aston Villa and Middlesbrough during his playing days, believes that Liverpool will not solve all their midfield problems with the signing of Bellingham.

The England international is widely regarded as one of Europe’s top talents, and it could be that he’ll be perfect to breathe new life into Jurgen Klopp’s struggling side, which looks in need of a major overhaul as this team comes to the end of a cycle.

Still, Boateng is unsure Bellingham is quite what Liverpool are really lacking right now, suggesting that the 19-year-old is more of a number 8, whereas LFC need a number 6.

Boateng exclusively told Ladbrokes: “Jude Bellingham is amazing; everybody in the Premier League is looking at him. He’s the golden boy at the moment. But would signing Bellingham solve Liverpool’s problem in midfield? I don’t think so.

“Bellingham is more of a number eight who plays box-to-box, almost like a Steven Gerrard. But I think Liverpool need to strengthen in that number six position… for instance, how are they going to replace Jordan Henderson?

“Fabinho isn’t old by any stretch, but for some reason things aren’t working out with him at the moment, and then you’ve got Thiago – he’s an amazing midfielder, but I feel like when he’s playing for Liverpool, he’s trying to operate too offensively. He’s trying to support the build-up play, but equally he has to be the one who is able to spread passes to the front-line.

“You can’t do both of those roles on your own; to get the best out of Thiago, he needs a number six behind him… someone like a George Boateng! He needs somebody like that, so he can go and express himself in the final third.

“So, while signing Jude Bellingham would be great, it doesn’t solve the midfield problems Liverpool have.”

The truth is, Liverpool probably need Bellingham and one other top midfield signing in the summer, but it remains to be seen how easy it will be to spend the kind of money that would be required to do that.