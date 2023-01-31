Liverpool injury blow could mean late change to one Deadline Day transfer plan

Liverpool have reportedly been dealt an injury blow to defender Ibrahima Konate which could impact Nat Phillips’ future.

Virgil van Dijk is already out injured for the Reds, and it now seems that Konate is facing around three weeks on the sidelines, according to the Evening Standard.

The report adds that this now means Phillips might end up staying at Anfield in order to provide cover in defence, though he had previously been strongly linked with Galatasaray in a report from the Athletic.

Konate has been a key player for Liverpool, so this is undoubtedly a major blow for the club, and Phillips now surely needs to stick around in order to avoid a full-blown crisis in that important area of the pitch.

It has been a hugely challenging season for Liverpool, and fans will surely be disappointed that the club didn’t do more to strengthen several areas of the squad this January.

Cody Gakpo arrived early on in the window, but LFC could probably have done with one or two more new additions to freshen up Jurgen Klopp’s out-of-form side.