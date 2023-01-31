What Liverpool insiders are saying about bringing ‘exceptional’ Monaco man to Anfield next season

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell, but according to recent reports, several members of the Reds’ hierarchy have dismissed suggestions the 41-year-old will replace Julian Ward.

Although Mitchell is widely regarded as one of Europe’s most progressive sporting directors, according to the Liverpool Echo, any deal to bring him to Anfield is ‘not likely to happen’. The outlet’s report mentions how ‘sources within the club’ have ‘distanced themselves’ from the Monaco chief.

Ward, who took over from Michael Edwards last year, is set to leave his role at the end of the season, until then though, it seems Mitchell will not be the man to replace him.

