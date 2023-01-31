Liverpool told to sign 27-year-old from Bayern Munich, he can cover two positions

Liverpool have been urged to make an audacious attempt to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich in the summer.

That’s according to Times and TalkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino, who believes the Reds could kill two birds with one stone if they were to somehow prise Kimmich away from Julian Naglesmann’s Bayern Munich.

Desperate for additions both in midfield, as well as at full-back, Kimmich, a hugely versatile professional, could be the perfect signing – regardless of how unlikely he is to leave Munich at the end of the season.

Writing in his Times column about the recruitment Liverpool need to do in the summer, Cascarino said: “If they wanted a versatile option [in midfield], they could go for Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich, who can play at right-back too.”

Since joining Bayern Munich from Stuttgart in 2015, Kimmich, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 326 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 126 goals along the way.