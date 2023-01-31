Liverpool urged to move for 27-year-old rival star

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Philips at the end of the season.

According to Tony Cascarino, Liverpool are likely to make a move for a number of midfielders at the end of the season and they have been linked with players like Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice. Cascarino believes that the Reds could make a move to sign the Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo as well if the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea fail to sign him this month.

The former footballer added that they should consider a move for Philips at Manchester City as well.

“The club have been strongly linked with Jude Bellingham, but I have said before that I would rather they went for Declan Rice. Liverpool are more in need of a player like Rice, who sits in front of the back four and does the ugly side of the game well,” said the pundit. “Should Arsenal fail in their pursuit of Brighton’s Moises Caicedo this month, he would be an option again in the summer, or they could even consider Kalvin Phillips at Manchester City.”

The former Leeds United midfielder has had a difficult time since his move to Manchester City and he has not been a regular starter for Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool are in desperate need of a quality defensive midfielder after the regression of Brazilian midfielder Fabinho and Philips could prove to be an ideal acquisition.

The 27-year-old England international is used to playing in a high-intensity pressing system having worked with Marcelo Bielsa and he should be able to fit into Jurgen Klopp’s system with ease.

Furthermore, he is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at Anfield next season.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester City are prepared to sanction his departure at the end of the season, especially to a direct rival like Liverpool.