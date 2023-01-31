“He does the lot!” – Liverpool advised to seal transfer that would cost “fraction” of Moises Caicedo fee

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool have been advised to seal the transfer of AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali as he would represent a bargain in comparison to Brighton star Moises Caicedo.

The Italy international has shone in his time at the San Siro, and former Reds ace Don Hutchison believes he looks the perfect signing to boost Jurgen Klopp’s midfield, describing him as a player who can do the lot.

Hutchison seems unimpressed with the kind of transfer fees being thrown around for players like Caicedo, and has tweeted his suggestion that Tonali could be a much better option for Liverpool given their needs right now…

More Stories / Latest News
Ten Hag confirms Man United’s stance on Deadline Day signing following Eriksen injury blow
PSG provide update on club’s pursuit of Chelsea winger
Liverpool given warning over potential Jude Bellingham transfer

There’s no doubt Tonali would strengthen most teams, but there doesn’t seem to be any speculation suggesting he’s on the market at the moment.

Milan will surely be desperate to keep hold of the 22-year-old, who has a contract running until 2027 at the San Siro, meaning there’s next to no pressure to sell any time soon.

More Stories Sandro Tonali

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.