Liverpool have been advised to seal the transfer of AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali as he would represent a bargain in comparison to Brighton star Moises Caicedo.

The Italy international has shone in his time at the San Siro, and former Reds ace Don Hutchison believes he looks the perfect signing to boost Jurgen Klopp’s midfield, describing him as a player who can do the lot.

Hutchison seems unimpressed with the kind of transfer fees being thrown around for players like Caicedo, and has tweeted his suggestion that Tonali could be a much better option for Liverpool given their needs right now…

Caicedo at 80million!! Good player but there are 20 similar players out there like him. This is the player Liverpool should buy for a fraction of the price. He does the lot! ?? https://t.co/aQmL4kHZJy pic.twitter.com/eVQ91VQ7EO — Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) January 29, 2023

There’s no doubt Tonali would strengthen most teams, but there doesn’t seem to be any speculation suggesting he’s on the market at the moment.

Milan will surely be desperate to keep hold of the 22-year-old, who has a contract running until 2027 at the San Siro, meaning there’s next to no pressure to sell any time soon.