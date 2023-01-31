Liverpool’s January transfer window is a disgrace

At the end of last season, it was abundantly clear Liverpool were crying out for central midfielders.

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner had one year left on their deals. Jordan Henderson and Thiago are well into their thirties and Fabinho was clearly on the decline.

Yet, we decided to only sign Arthur Melo on a loan deal, which has been an utter disaster, with the Brazilian so far playing the grand total of zero Premier League minutes.

The fact Liverpool tried to sign a midfielder in Arthur though proved there was a genuine requirement for one – so why are we now entering February without a midfielder signed following another barren window?

Liverpool are 9th in the Premier League table and out of both domestic cups. They’re only 12 points off relegation, for goodness sake. It’s been an appalling season, and yet the only player bought in January has been Cody Gakpo, an attacker with no goals or assists in five appearances so far.

The idea that there is nobody available who could improve us is farcical, given 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic has come into the side and proved an immediate upgrade on Fabinho and Henderson.

Liverpool’s once legendary recruitment is no more. It’s a miracle Jurgen Klopp achieved what he did under these ownership constraints.