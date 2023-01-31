Lyon have entered the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko who is currently on loan at AC Milan.

Bakayoko is currently on loan at AC Milan but the midfielder is yet to feature for the Italian club in the league this season.

Playing regular football is what Bakayoko needs at this stage in his career so there’s a chance the Frenchman will be pushing for Chelsea to cancel his loan deal and allow him to explore his options.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, French club Lyon have opened talks to sign Bakayoko from Chelsea.

Understand Olympique Lyon have now opened talks to sign Tiemoué Bakayoko from Chelsea — currently on loan to AC Milan. ??? #OL #DeadlineDay Deal not done with Serie A Cremonese and so OL are now trying. pic.twitter.com/I9Nwu4nms5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023

With Chelsea looking to strengthen heavily under Todd Boehly it’s going to be difficult for Bakayoko to develop into a regular first-team player at the club.

A permanent move away would be best for all parties as his current loan move isn’t benefitting anyone involved.

It’s unclear whether Lyon’s approach is for a loan or a permanent move from Chelsea but Bakayoko is out of contract at the end of the season so allowing him to play regular football at a new club before his contract expires seems like a sensible move for all parties.